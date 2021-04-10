A staggering £13,000 was raised in less than 48 hours for a labrador called Eva to receive a double hip replacement.

Eva was brought to Greenacres rescue centre in Haverfordwest with two dislocated hips after jumping a large fence and needed a bilateral full hip replacement, coming in at a whopping £13k, in order to walk again.

Incredibly that target was met within 48 hours, boosted by a one-off donation of £5,000 made by a resident of Pembrokeshire who wishes to remain anonymous.

Centre manager at Greenacres Mikey Lawlor said it was remarkable the speed at which the £13,000 target was met, being the biggest donation required for a single animal in the centre’s 13-year history.

Eva - a three-year-old labrador - injured herself on March 29, and was taken to her local vets by her concerned owners.

After consultation it was revealed Eva would need extensive surgery and rehabilitation which the owners could not afford and so she was brought to Greenacres Rescue on Saturday, March 3 – Easter weekend.

Extraordinarily, a veterinary practice in Bristol agreed to take on Eva’s complex case and said it could get the dog into surgery immediately.

Greenacres manager Mikey Lawlor drove Eva to Bristol on Easter Sunday and she was operated on on Tuesday, April 5 – the same day an appeal was put on Facebook calling for donations to help reach the £13,000 amount required to pay for the surgery.

On the morning of Wednesday, April 6, Mikey checked the company emails and was amazed to see that the target had almost been reached.

Mikey said: “We are completely blown away by the amount of support Eva has had.

“That amount of money is the largest we have ever raised for an individual animal and to have raised it in such a short space of time is remarkable. We are very grateful and appreciate every bit of support we get.

“Without people’s help we would not be able to save dogs like Eva.”

Eva is still in Bristol and, after receiving her first operation, will go into six weeks of rehabilitation before having the second operation.

It is intended she will be put up for adoption once she has fully recovered.