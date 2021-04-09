Oriel Q Narberth is celebrating its opening after lockdown with a flourish.
The volunteer-run gallery, now in its new home in the town's Market Street, will be holding a mini-retrospective of paintings by Peter Spriggs from April 15 to May 8.
Cardiff-born Peter was lecturer in Fine Art at Carmarthen School of Art, Coleg Sir Gar between 1990 and 2018.
Widely exhibited in Wales, he has recently worked with printmaking as well as painting and is one of Swansea Print Workshop`s directors.
He is now on a project involving print-portraits of one hundred poets and writers in Wales.
The exhibition will feature Peter's paintings from 1983 to 1986, marking a significant moment in time when the grand old buildings from the industrial past in Cardiff and the Rhondda stood in dignified dereliction, awaiting demolition before development takes place.
Oriel Q volunteer Susan Sands said; "Peter has captured these grandees of industrial architecture, warehouses , chapels and offices with respect and tenderness at a point in history just before they are all swept away.
"His painterly treatment, plus the rich colours, all heighten the sense of a landscape about to be destroyed and changed for ever."
People are invited to come and meet the artist on April 17 in the gallery, where Covid restrictions on numbers will be followed.
Oriel Q is open from Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.