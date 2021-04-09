The Duke of Edinburgh has died, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Prince Philip has died at the age of 99, it was announced this lunchtime.

He was due to celebrate his 100th birthday on June 10, this year.

The Duke of Edinburgh had since returned home after a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

The news of his death was announced in a statement on Twitter by Royal Family on behalf of the Queen.

It said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Phillip was taken by car to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London on February 16, after telling his doctor he felt unwell.

But two weeks later was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London by ambulance.

The duke underwent a successful procedure on a pre-existing heart condition at Barts on March 3, just three months before his 100th birthday, before returning to King Edward VII’s a few days later to recuperate and continue his treatment.

In a statement at the time Buckingham Palace said: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”