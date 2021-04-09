The Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, has died at the age of 99 , Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The news of his death was announced in a statement on Twitter by Royal Family on behalf of the Queen.

It said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

As is the case whenever a member of the Royal Family dies, there are strict plans in place for what happens next.

Each member of the Royal Family has their own code name, detailing the plans in place in the event of their death.

In Prince Phillip’s case, this code name is Operation Forth Bridge, referring to an Edinburgh railway bridge, as the Duke of Edinburgh.

Lord Chamberlain will consult with Prime Minister Boris Johnson before consulting with the Queen to establish her wishes regarding the announcement of her husband’s death.

The rest of the world, including the press, will then be notified via an official statement from Buckingham Place.

Flags will then be lowered to half-mast as the nation enters a period of national mourning during which the Queen is unlikely to conduct any of her usual affairs, given time to grieve.

As the husband of the Queen, Prince Philip would be entitled to a full state funeral where his body would lie in Westminster Abbey ahead of a burial in St George’s Chapel.

Following a number of health scares in recent years it is thought Prince Philip has had a lot of say in his funeral.

It is believed the Duke didn’t want “all the fuss” and opted for a military funeral and wanted a burial at Frogmore Gardens.