The list of Senedd hopefuls for west Wales has been unveiled.
Standing for election as Members of the Senedd in the election on May 6 for the for the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire constituency are:
Alistair Ronald Cameron, from Pleasant Valley, Stepaside: Welsh Liberal Democrats - Put Recovery First / Democratiaid Rhyddfrydol Cymru - Adfywio yw’r flaenoriaeth
Cefin Arthur Campbell, whose address is given as being within the constituency: Plaid Cymru, the Party of Wales
Paul Haywood Dowson, from Llangwm: Ukip/Scrap the Assembly
Jon Harvey, from Pembroke: Independent
Riaz Hassan, whose address is given as within the Swansea west constituency: Welsh Labour
Samuel Deri Kurtz, from Goodwick: Welsh Conservative Party
Peter Granham Prosser, whose address is given as within the constituency: Reform UK
Standing in the Preseli Pembrokeshire constituency are:
Peter Windsor Davies, of Blaenffos: Welsh Conservative Party
William Alan Dennison of Milford Haven: Reform UK
Jackie Jones, whose address is given as within the Cardiff Central Constituency: Welsh Labour
Tina Wendy Roberts, whose address is given as within the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire constituency: Welsh Liberal Democrats – Put Recovery First
Cris Tomos, Hermon Glogue: Plaid Cymru, the Party of Wales
The following candidates have been put forward by their respective parties on the regional lists that are elected via proportional representation:
Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party: MILLS, Claire Victoria; WOOD, Ray; PUGH, Jeremy David; PUGH, Benjamin John; CRAVEN, Bryan; CANNING, Sara
Britain’s Communist Party Plaid Gomiwnyddol Prydain: CANNON, Claudia Louisa; ASHTON, Catrin; MORGAN, Graham James; WOOD, David Thomas
Ceidwadwyr Cymreig / Welsh Conservatives: DAVIES, Tomos Dafydd; JENNER, Amanda Jane; LESNIANSKI, Elizabeth Catherine; DAVIES, Aled Wyn; EVANS, Charles David; BUCKLER, Rachel Egerton; MURPHY, Brian Andrew
Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews: MURRAY, Michelle; SMITH, Jason Paul; BICKLER, Darryl Paul
Plaid Cymru-The Party of Wales: CAMPBELL, Cefin Arthur; JONES, Helen Mary; VAUGHAN, Elwyn Graham; TOMOS, Cris; HAM, Grenville Morgan; JONES, Elin Tracey; SHAW, Angharad Danielle Adrienne; AP GWYNFOR, Rhodri Mabon; JONES, Elin; PRICE, Adam
Propel Cymru: BULLARD, Dylan; MARSHALL, Gretta Elaine; READ, Peter Anthony; THOMAS, Sara Jen
Reform UK: JAMES, Gethin; LEWIS, Roger Oliver; HUGHES, Louise; PROSSER, Peter Grayham; BEER, Gareth David
Ukip Scrap The Assembly/Senedd: RILEY, Jonathon Peter; LILLYMAN, Howard William; DOWSON, Paul Haywood; REES, Kenneth Denver
Wales Green Party / Plaid Werdd Cymru: DURRANT, Emily Victoria; BARLOW, Tomos Iwan; HAYFIELD, Peter James Harry Jones; PEARTON-SCALE, Marc Kristian
Welsh Christian PARTY “Proclaiming Christ’s lordship”: GREEN, Jeffrey David; HILL, Barbara Irene; WYNNE JONES, Louise; GREEN, Sue Mary Patricia
Welsh Labour/Llafur Cymru: MORGAN, Mair Eluned; WATSON, Elizabeth Joyce; TAYLOR, Helen Mary; GWALCHMAI, Ben
Welsh Liberal Democrats – Put Recovery First / Democratiaid Rhyddfrydol Cymru – Adfywio yw’r flaenoriaeth: DODDS, Jane; POWELL, William Denston; CAMERON, Alistair Ronald; CHURCHMAN, Stephen William; AP TOMOS, Cadan Dyfynnog Hedd; ALEXANDER, Alison Elizabeth
Welsh Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: PHILLIPS, Carys