THERE have been four new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Friday, April 9).

Public Health Wales data shows two new cases in Carmarthenshire, one in Pembrokeshire and one in Ceredigion.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,909 – 10,713 in Carmarthenshire, 3,436 in Pembrokeshire and 1,760 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 114 new cases have been confirmed and one new suspected Covid-19 death has been reported, taking the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Wales to 5,528.

More than 1.5 million people have now had a first dose of the vaccine, with nearly half a million (498,318) having had a second jab too.

In Hywel Dda, vaccine figures up to April 7 show that there have been 90,735 first doses and 20,261 second doses administered in Carmarthenshire, 63,225 first doses and 15,230 second doses in Pembrokeshire and 34,781 first doses and 9,455 second doses in Ceredigion.

Dr Eleri Davies, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “As number continue to fall, we welcome Welsh Government’s announcement that gyms and leisure centres will be able to open from 3 May - instead of 10 May - while two households can bubble up to meet indoors from the same date. Wedding receptions outdoors for up to 30 people will be allowed from 26 April, also moving forward a week.

From next Monday 12th April a number of restrictions will be eased:

all children will return to face to face education as well as all post-16 learners returning to further education. Training centres and university campuses will be able to open for blended face to face learning for all students.

all remaining shops can reopen, and all close contact services including mobile services can resume

viewings at wedding venues can resume by appointment, and outdoor canvassing for elections can begin

In addition, travel restrictions on travelling into and out of Wales will be lifted. However, restrictions on travel to countries outside the Common Travel Area without a reasonable excuse, remain in place.

Current information on the Welsh Government restrictions for Covid-19 are available here: https://gov.wales/coronavirus

Dr Davies added: “As restrictions are eased we need your continued support to control the spread of Coronavirus.

“As schools return please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus.

“When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don’t stay around and chat. Please don’t invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay indoors, even if they are in the same bubble at school. We need to continue to limit the numbers of people we meet socially to minimise spread of the virus.

“Please continue to work from home if at all possible.

“This slight easing of Covid lockdown rules is encouraging, however while the number of cases is declining overall, we remind the general public that that Coronavirus has not gone away, and that there is still a large number of people who have not been vaccinated. It is therefore vital that we all maintain constant vigilance, by keeping 2m apart from people that you don’t live with, practising hand hygiene, and wearing a mask in indoor environments.

“Welsh Government restrictions state that you should not go into any other household or mix indoors with other people who you don’t live with. Currently a maximum of six people from two households can meet outdoors, including in private gardens.

“This week the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) provided an update on the Oxford AstraZenca vaccine following reports of an extremely rare and specific type of blood clot following vaccination.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine remains safe and effective and has already saved thousands of lives. Those who have received a first dose of the vaccine, should continue to receive a second dose.

“The risk benefit remains strongly in favour of vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for those aged 30 and over, and those aged under 30 who have underlying health conditions which puts them at higher risk of severe outcomes from Covid-19 infection. However, adults aged 18-29 years old who do not have underlying health conditions will now be offered an alternative vaccine.

“The Moderna vaccine is now being rolled out across Wales. It is the third coronavirus vaccine approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and patients in Carmarthenshire were the first in the UK to receive it yesterday.

“We are also making some changes to the way we publish information on our website and data dashboard.

“Starting on 17 April, we will no longer be publishing Coronavirus data or a daily statement on our website on Saturdays. However when we do publish our reports on Sunday that will include the results and the data for the period of Saturday as well.

“We are doing this because case numbers are now low therefore any fluctuation day-to-day can give rise to potentially misleading interpretation and we want to be focusing more on the underlying trends.

“Our surveillance team will however retain the ability to ramp back up to seven day reporting if necessary.

“If you are contacted by your local TTP team then it is important that you are truthful with them about where you have been and who you have met. They are not there to judge, they are there to help prevent ongoing transmission of the virus and to protect the community.

“If you are asked to self-isolate by your local TTP team then please ensure that you do so for the full ten days – this will help break any chains of transmission.

“We urge anyone over 50 who has not yet received an invite for their vaccination to contact their local health board. Details of which can be found here:https://gov.wales/get-your-Covid-19-vaccination-if-you-think-you-have-been-missed

“We encourage everyone, whatever their background, social demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it.

“Coronavirus cases by variant in Wales are reported on the UK Government website. The dominant strain in Wales is the Kent variant, and there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission of other Variants of Concern in Wales.

“Restrictions on UK and international travel remain in place. More information on current travel guidance is available on the Welsh Government website.

“The red list of travel ban countries has been extended, and Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and Philippines will be added from 4am Friday 9 April.

“If you arrive in the UK from these places before 4am Friday 9 April, you must self-isolate for 10 days in the place you’re staying and take a Covid-19 test on day 2 and day 8.

“If you arrive in the UK from these places after 4am Friday 9 April, you must stay in your quarantine hotel for your 10-day quarantine period and take a Covid-19 test on day 2 and day 8.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-Covid-19. Please check your local health board’s website to see if there are additional symptoms that require a test.”