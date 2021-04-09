There are four candidates vying for the role of Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner in the election on May 6.
They are:
Conservative candidate – More Police, Safer Streets: Jon Burns, whose address is given as Brecon and Radnorshire;
Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales candidate and current incumbent: Dafydd Llywelyn from Llandysul;
Welsh Liberal Democrats – Put Recovery First / Democratiaid Rhyddfrydol – Adfywio yw’r FlaenoriaethTomos - Glyn Preston from Montgomeryshire and
Labour and Co-operative Party / Llafur a’r Blaid Gydweithredol candidate - Philippa Ann Thompson who lives in the Preseli Pembrokeshire constituency
