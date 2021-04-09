The Queen’s husband, Prince Phillip has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
Prince Philip was due to celebrate his 100th birthday on June 10, this year.
The Duke of Edinburgh had recently returned home after a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.
The news of his death was announced in a statement on Twitter by Royal Family on behalf of the Queen.
It said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”
Here is a look back at the Duke of Edinburgh’s remarkable life of service.
