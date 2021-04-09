The Queen’s husband, Prince Phillip has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Prince Philip was due to celebrate his 100th birthday on June 10, this year.

The Duke of Edinburgh had recently returned home after a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

The news of his death was announced in a statement on Twitter by Royal Family on behalf of the Queen.

It said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Here is a look back at the Duke of Edinburgh’s remarkable life of service.  

 
The Prince Philip Gordonstoun FoundationThe Duke of Edinburgh, centre, was a pupil at Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland (Gordonstoun/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh as a naval uniformThe Duke of Edinburgh was a serving officer in the Royal Navy (PA)
Queen’s Christmas broadcastPrincess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh had their first child, Prince Charles, in 1948 (PA)
Anne in the arms of Princess Elizabeth, with the Duke of Edinburgh, holding Charles, in the grounds of Clarence House in 1951 The duke being playful with Anne, while holding Charles, in the grounds of Clarence House in 1951 (PA)
President Trump visit – previewPhilip and the Queen have met countless foreign dignitaries, including US presidents such as Gerald Ford and his wife Betty at the White House (PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, the Queen, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Charles in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor, in 1968The duke with Prince Edward, the Queen, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Charles in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor, in 1968 (PA)
Duke of Edinburgh’s final public engagementThe duke served in the forces and paid a surprise visit to Iraq to see British troops serving in Basra in 2006 (MoD/PA)
Order of Merit servicePhilip has been known for his sense of humour and occasional gaffes (John Stillwell/PA)
Queen’s 90th birthday celebrationsThe Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were greeted by huge crowds when the Queen turned 90 (Toby Melville/PA)
Braemar Royal Highland GatheringPhilip and the Queen enjoy spending time in Scotland, including regular visits to the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Duke of EdinburghA man with a keen eye for active pursuits, Philip rode a mini motorbike around the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2002 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Polo at Guards Polo ClubThe Queen and Philip have been married since 1947 (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse ShowWell into his nineties, the Duke of Edinburgh drove carriages during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh car crashBut the duke surrendered his driving licence last year after a crash near Sandringham (Steve Parsons/PA)
Duke of EdinburghThe duke stepped back from front line royal duties in 2017, at the age of 96 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh 99th birthdayThe Queen and Duke of Edinburgh pictured earlier this month at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)