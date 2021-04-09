Today we are reporting the sad news that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of HM The Queen for more than seventy years, has died at the age of 99.

No stranger to Pembrokeshire the Queen and the Duke visited several times. One particularly memorable visit was in April 2014 when the couple visited a variety of county businesses and organisations.

Hook and Spittal Schools lined the route waving flags as a visit to Puffin Produce was first on the agenda. The Duke took a particular interest in the operations of both Puffin Potatoes and the Blas y Tir brand.

Hook pupils later presented him with a miniature wagon to mark their school's centenary.

From there the couple drove to Templeton, via Narberth to visit Princes Gate water.

The Queen also visited Cotts Farm Equine Hospital, where she met trainer Rebecca Curtis, who trained Grand National hopeful Teaforthree, who had finally finished third in the 2013 race.

The couple lunched at Picton Castle before making their way to Pembroke Dock to visit the Sunderland Trust and the newly-renovated Royal Dockyard Chapel in Pembroke Dock. They met with Pam George who was chair of the town's bicentenary committee and also press photographer, Martin Cavaney who was co-ordinating the events.

