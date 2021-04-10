GREENING Fishguard and Goodwick will hold a Plant and Seed Swap on Saturday, April 24 at the Farmers' Market.
The event, in the market in Fishguard Town Hall, will run from 9am to 12:30pm.
Everyone is welcome to come along. And bring surplus plants, seeds, pots, tools, books and anything else gardening related.
If you have nothing to swap you are welcome to have a rummage for what you need and leave a donation instead.
For more information visit Fishguard and Goodwick Greening Group's Facebook page.