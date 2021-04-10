POINT young people's centre in Fishguard remains open to provide support through virtual and face to face services.
The centre has had to tailor its work to comply with coronavirus restrictions but is still running a variety of services and activities.
Point is running one-to-one emotional health and wellbeing appointments and catch ups as well as counselling and mentoring. Its employability support service is also returning soon.
Other activities that Point is running included Mind Matters; group support work, cookalongs, doorstep visits, online Games and information sessions.
Young people in North Pembrokeshire can get in touch by phoning 01348 871887, visiting Point's Facebook page or the website www.pointypt.org.uk.