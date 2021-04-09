THESE sweet pictures show Prince Philip’s close relationships with his children and grandchildren.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have shared a remarkable life together, being married 73 years ago in November 1947, they went on to have four children, eight grandchildren.

But now Prince Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, has died aged 99.

Buckingham Palace has said in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Here we take a look back at some of the exchanges and moments caught on camera between Philip and his beloved children and grandchildren.

Philip looking rather proud holding Prince Charles, aged 6 months…

Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh show their delight in their first baby, Prince Charles who was born in November 1948 (PA)

He looked a natural once he and Elizabeth had added Princess Anne to their brood

Princess Anne in the arms of Princess Elizabeth, with the Duke of Edinburgh, holding Prince Charles, in the grounds of Clarence House, their London residence (PA)

They completed their family with Princes Andrew and Edward, spending many holidays together at Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke of Edinburgh and their children Prince Edward, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew, at Balmoral (PA)

He and Charles looked rather chic together in this Bond-esque photo

The Duke of Edinburgh about to get into an open-topped car, driven by the Prince of Wales, outside King Edward VII Hospital for Officers in Beaumont Street, London (PA)

And later seemed just as easy in each other’s company

The Duke of Edinburgh (left) and his son, the Prince of Wales, at Ascot race course on the second day of the Royal race meeting (PA)

He was always making his grandsons Harry and William laugh

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry and the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London (PA)

And supported them through the death of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales

The Prince of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Earl Althorp and Duke of Edinburgh walking behind Diana, the Princess of Wales’ funeral cortege (PA)

He was fortunate to meet his great grandchildren, including George and Charlotte

(left to right) The Prince of Wales, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, The Duke of Edinburgh, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and The Duke of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in central London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade as the Queen celebrates her official birthday (PA)

And little Archie