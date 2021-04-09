A MEALS on wheels service, last operated in St Davids in the late 1980s, is set to return to the city.

In the 1980s the service was run by the Royal Voluntary Service. In the early 2000s Pembrokeshire County Council tried twice to re-establish the service without success.

However, in the autumn of last year, under the umbrella of the St Davids Befrienders, a small group of people got together to try once more to try to bring meals on wheels to the city.

After a couple of meetings, it was decided to approach Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi to enquire whether the school canteen could be used to prepare the meals. The headteacher was very receptive to the idea, saying that he and his staff would be delighted to repay the community for supporting the school when it faced closure four years ago.

Early this year, a number of officers from Pembrokeshire County Council met with the meals on wheels group to explore the proposal. The group has thanked the council officers for their support, as three months on the service will launch on a weekly basis starting Wednesday, April 21.

The volunteering group have leafletted 700 homes in the peninsula and as a result 16 clients have so far been identified. These 16 will be the first recipients of the service. Volunteers will collect the meals from the school for delivery in heated thermal containers each Wednesday.

There will be five separate menus, each including a main course and a dessert. On each delivery, next week's menu will be checked with the client for any allergies and intolerances.

The cost of each meal will be £4.50 and payment, by card or cash, will be required on the day of delivery.

To apply to receive the service, or to volunteer to deliver meals, phone 07767398924.