Milford Haven Music Festival has been postponed for a second consecutive year, due to Covid-19 restrictions.
In addition to the festival itself, the festival committee has also decided that the Douglas Rees Memorial young opera singer of the year contest is also to go another year without being held.
With lockdown restrictions easing however, there is a chance that a concert could be held later on in the year.
The committee hopes that conditions allow them to host an event in the autumn, when the festival will be celebrating its anniversary.
A festival spokesperson said: "While we are disappointed not to hold a festival in 2021, we feel it is very important to continue to keep our supporters, artists and the wider community safe from Covid-19.
Until such a time when we can once again bring music to your ears, we would like to wish all our friends and supporters a good health and happiness."