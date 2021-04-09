BBC, ITV and other UK broadcasters have cancelled scheduled shows today following the news that Prince Philip has passed away at the age of 99.

Broadcasters have halted their scheduled programming in order to air tributes to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

BBC

In light of the news the BBC has scrapped all scheduled programming for the day including The One Show, Eastenders and the Masterchef finale.

"BBC News special" is listed for the rest of the night on BBC One.

BBC Two will mirror BBC One’s coverage of Prince Philip’s passing for the remainder of the afternoon.

A BBC spokesperson said: “With the sad news that HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, has died, there is now special coverage across all BBC networks to mark his life of extraordinary public service and planned scheduling has been suspended.”

ITV

Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been dropped from the schedule on ITV.

The broadcaster has announced dedicated coverage will air until 5pm. Local news and weather will resume as planned at 6pm followed by ITV Evening News at 6:30pm.

Prince Philip, Fondly Remembered, a live programme celebrating his life and legacy, has been added to the schedule at 7pm. Julie Etchingham and Phillip Schofield will talk to those who knew him best about his personality and his passions.

Documentary special Prince Philip: A Royal Life will air at 9pm.

ITV News at Ten will air as usual, extended to 11:15pm, when Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh will air once again.

They will also not be showing adverts during the coverage today.

ITV’s full coverage is as follows:

A special film on Prince Philip will air at 5pm.

Julie Etchingham and Philip Schofield to host a live programme at 7pm tonight.

A documentary special will air at 9pm tonight.

Extended News at Ten tonight.

Channel 4

Channel 4 has followed BBC and ITV in making changes to Friday’s programming.

Channel 4 news will be extended by half an hour following the news of Prince Philip’s passing.

However, it seems Gogglebox and The Circle will go ahead as planned following news both shows had been scrapped earlier today.

The TV schedule is still subject to change, for further details on the programmes set to air today check the TV Guide.