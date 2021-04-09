Additional public benches could be installed around Pembroke Dock
At Pembroke Dock Town Council's meeting on Thursday, April 8, Cllr Josh Beynon asked that the council purchased some extra public benches.
Cllr Beynon said that the pandemic meant residents were required to stay local, highlighting the fact that there were areas that require more seating.
Money set aside for the council's current action plan could be used to fund the scheme, councillors heard, but locations and number of benches are yet to be decided.
Members of the public have suggested putting more benches on Barrack Hill and around the bandstand above the Western Way car park.