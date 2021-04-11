DOZENS of items of toiletries were recently collected by people from the Little Newcastle and presented to Parc-y-Llyn Nursing Home.
Last the villagers made a collection to buy 'treats' for the staff at the home during the worst period of the first Coronavirus wave. They collected more that £200 and used it to buy three deliveries of goodies from Tesco, who kindly topped up each donation.
"News reached the community that coronavirus had reached Parc-y-Llyn Nursing Home and that the staff were having to stay on the premises to look after the most fragile in society," said the village's Revd Richard Davies last May.
"It was decided to organise a quick collection through the village's Facebook page, to provide the carers with a few treats as a gesture of appreciation for all their efforts."
The aim was to raise about £50, but to date more than £200 has been collected.
This spring the village once again held a collection for the home and toiletries and bath goodies were presented to the home.