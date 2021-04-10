Pembroke Dock Post Office could be on the move.
Currently it is located at the Card Craft shop in Gordon Street, but a move into the Londis store just round the corner in Dimond Street is on the cards.
A spokesperson for the post office said: "The current operator has resigned and the premises will no longer be available for Post Office use. We have therefore had to identify an alternative location to continue to offer Post Office services to the local community. "
To accommodate the new Post Office the Londis shop will have to undergo a refurbishment. The Post Office would operate from a designated area of the store with one screened and one open-plan position.
The Post Office is consulting the public about this decision with a survey asking general questions about the complications the move might prompt, and what feedback the customers may have for the plan.
The survey is open until, Friday, May 21 - To take part follow this link here.
