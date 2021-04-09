First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has paid to tribute to Prince Phillip after the announcement by Buckingham Palace that the Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99.
Mr Drakeford paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh’s many years of service and sent his condolences to the Royal family in this difficult time.
“It is with sadness that we mourn the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh,” said the First Minister.
“Throughout his long and distinguished life, he served the crown with selfless devotion and generosity of spirit.
“We offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, his children and their families on this sad occasion.
“He will be missed by the many organisations that he supported as Patron or President over many decades of service”.
Buckingham Palace made a statement concerning the Duke of Edinburgh’s death saying he “passed away peacefully” in the early hours of this morning (Friday, April 9).
The statement read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.
“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”
The Duke had been in and out of hospital over the past months for various health issues.