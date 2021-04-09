St Clears hit the top spot of trending destinations in the UK according to Airbnb's website this week.
Their list was based on year-on-year search growth of destinations compared to the same time a year ago, in the early stages of the global lockdowns.
Urban locations are not trending as well as rural locations on the website, and southern England areas have dominated the list which is as follows:
1. S t Clears, Carmarthenshire.
2. Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire
3. Clovelly, Devon
4. Bosham, Sussex
5. Primrose Valley, Yorkshire
6. Mullion, Cornwall
7. Cawsand, Cornwall
8. Noss Mayo, Devon
9. Saunton, Devon East
10.Wittering, Sussex
A spokesperson for Airbnb said: " According to our research, the type of travel people have missed the most is visiting with family and friends. Business travel is the type of travel they have missed the least. Connecting with family and friends is also the type of travel that has grown most in importance as people look to travel after the pandemic: 41 per cent say such travel has become 'much more' important to them, almost twice the percentage who cite travel to accomplish personal goals (22 per cent)."
From March 27 people in Wales were allowed to book self-contained accommodation anywhere in Wales however, rules still restrict people from moving in and out of the country.