Plans to make use of the scrub land located next to the Asda fuel station in Pembroke Dock are to be considered by Pembroke Dock Town Council.

Certas Energy UK limited wants to create an HGV tanker park to store its empty tankers, ahead of dispatching fuel to rural areas across the south west peninsula.

The plans will be reviewed by town councillors on Tuesday, April 13.

Speaking on behalf of Certas a spokesperson said: "If the proposed development is not approved then this means that Certas will either have to find a different site further afield or in the case that another site cannot be found Certas will have to cease operating in the area."

Certas provides fuel for rural domestic, agricultural and business customers in Pembrokeshire.

In the planning application forms submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council, the company addresses concerns of flooding in this area, since the site is located within the ‘tidal area at Pembroke Dock’ flood warning area, and ‘Pembrokeshire coast’ flood alert area.

To prevent harm a welfare facility will be created next to the park, that will be used as a place of refuge in times of flooding, and an evacuation route has been documented.

The site has been classed as at low to medium risk of flooding, which means in the worst case scenario it would flood once in 30 years, following current flooding guidelines.

Developers have taken this into consideration and said that the site would only be developed and maintained for around 20 years, so the risk of flooding would be even less likely to occur in that time.

Space for around 36 vehicles including 18 fuel tankers are proposed for the site.