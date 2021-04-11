Let's start with some feedback - here's an email from Alan Scard.

"Hi Jeff, I saw your recent TRM which included a photograph of the Milford Haven Central School. It made me think of a photgraph I still have of the headmaster, Mr Ivor Phillips, presenting an award to a young lady whose name, unfortunately, I do not know.

Mr Phillips appears to be wearing a chain of office, possibly as mayor, and the photograph was taken on stage at the Astoria and dates probably from the late 1950s.

I do not know what the occasion was but I hope it might be of some interest to you."

Thanks Alan, maybe someone will get in touch to explain who, what and when.

Next is an email sent to the Western Telegraph about a TRM feature - it's from Peter Hancock.

"Re: Milford Haven Grammar School Sports team photo, 1956.

We won the Lord Merthyr Shield, beating Haverfordwest Grammar School for the first time in many years, and I happened to be Captain.

Happy memories."

That photograph certainly stirred up a few fond memories, and I'm grateful to Peter for taking time out to add his.

And this was part of Graham Clarke's recent email.

"I've been looking through the trawler names, and some I don't recognise like the Star of the East and the Star of the South.

So, if it helps, in this week's Trawler Corner, it's the Star of the East... aka, among other names, the Milford Star.

A Round Table class, steel-sided trawler, built in Aberdeen in 1942. She was 28 tons; 126 ' long and originally named Sir Gareth. She was requisitioned by the Admiralty for minesweeping duties during WW2.

In August 1958, she became Star of the East with Westward Trawlers Ltd in Milford, then in September 1958 the Milford Star. In February 1964 she changed to Rudilais.

Skippers were George Mair; Vaughan Davies.

She landed at Milford as Star of the East from April to July 1958; as Milford Star from September 1958 to February 1964, and as Rudilais from March 1964 to January 1966.

In March 1966 she was broken up in Cork - and here's a snap of her under the name Milford Star.

As the years swiftly pass by, sometimes it's easy to forget that Milford Haven was once recognised as one of the largest fishing port in Great Britain, with 130 deep sea trawlers bringing employment to around 4,000 people. Indeed, this extract from a Come to Pembrokeshire for a Holiday booklet of many years ago, shows its importance.

"The organisation of Milford Haven as a fishing port is wonderful, and great credit is due to the Dock Company and the GWR for providing ample facilities for handling and despatching the enormous catches of fish.

"Special GWR express fish trains leave the docks twice daily for delivery at early morning markets, and additional trains are run in the herring and mackerel seasons and at other times when necessary.

"The Fish Market is extensive and well equipped, and a visit to the market in the early morning will be a worthwhile experience."

One of the jobs of TRM is to help keep the memories alive, so here's a mid 1950's picture to remind us of how Milford Docks looked in those days.

Now it's time to take another quick peek into Plymouth's Bob Barnes' recollections of his childhood, when his dad had been stationed at RNAD Trecwn and moved the family there.

"Out of curiosity we started to explore Luke's farm at the top of the hill. Got talking to Mr Luke and asking questions. He said "come up anytime," and we did, and started to help. After a while Mr Luke - it was always Mr - said: "Bring Prince in." Now Prince was a one-ton shire horse.

"He gave me the halter so I went to try to put it on but he kept tossing his head. Mr Luke was behind the hedge killing himself laughing. But after a while and several more goes, he (Prince) let me. We became friends.

"During school holidays and late summer evenings we, my friend Tony Diamond, would help with the harvesting. No tractors, only horse and cart. We would pitch up hay to him on cart, go back to the yard to haystacks and off-load.

"The method of making haystacks in the yard... no such thing as balers then.. used a big pole, like a telegraph pole, with rope pulleys top and bottom and a swinging arm with grab, which would grab hay off the cart, swing it around to stack, pull rope and open grab to stack.

My job was to lead the horse backwards and forwards. One day Prince got fed up with flies etc and bolted! I could not stop him, the pulley came out of the bottom, then the pulley went to the top and the whole pole came crashing down in the yard. Nobody was hurt.

"Mrs Luke would feed us. I recall a big fireplace with a side of bacon hung up and she would slice off rashers. Mr Luke paid us with eggs and bacon and some veg to take home... which went down well with food being rationed.

Sometimes Tony and I would go down and ride the heifers in the compound - crazy, like the Wild West. My mother was not pleased. I was covered in dung!"

I think we'll leave it there, with Bob up to his neck in it... but we'll return with more soon.

Now for our teasers. The answer to last week's (Where does today come before yesterday) was ...a dictionary... and those who got in touch were: Cynthia Edwards, Joyce Layton, Elinor Jones, Les Haynes, Phil Jones, Anne Llewellyn + Jets, Christine Hesslegrave.

This week's brain scrambler is a numbers one. Find a number less than 100 that is increased by one-fifth of the value when its digits are reversed.

As usual, cut off point for answers will be noon on Friday.

That's your lot from me this week, many thanks for all the kind comments, I do appreciate them.

I'll leave you with more proof that you're getting old... a sexy young thing catches your fancy, and your pacemaker opens the garage door.

Take care... stay safe.