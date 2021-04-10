Tributes have flooded in from across Pembrokeshire after Buckingham Palace revealed Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, has died aged 99.

Tenby Town Council wrote a message of sympathy signed by Mayor of Tenby Cllr Samantha Skyrme-Blackhall, that read: “Tenby Town Council joins the nation in mourning the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.”

“As a mark of respect, during the period of Royal mourning, all flags on the town council flagpoles will fly at half-mast.

“During the current lockdown, council arrangements may unfortunately be restricted and more details will be forthcoming as we know more.”

Campaigning for the Senedd elections by Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives has been suspended.

Paul Davis Senedd candidate said: “Very sad to hear the news that His Royal Highness Prince Philip has passed away. A dedicated servant to the British people and the Commonwealth.”

Welsh Secretary and MP for Pembrokeshire South and Carmarthen Simon Hart wrote: “A phenomenal public servant and an inspirational life that will inspire so many across the world.

“He had a hugely positive impact on thousands of people from all generations in Wales.”

MP Stephen Crabb said: “Truly sad day for our country. The Duke’s DofE programme helped generations of young people make a great start in life.”

Dyfed-Powys Police wrote “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family sat this time.”

Angela Burns, former MS, said: “Prince Philip was witness to a tumultuous century. He was a mainstay for his family and above all committed to the Queen and the United Kingdom.”

Hywel Dda Health Board wrote: “We are proud that Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli was named in honour of His Royal Highness when it opened in May 1990 and we come together in remembering his life and the contribution he made as a committed and loyal public servant.”

In Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire College lowered the college flag to half-mast whilst Haverfordwest British Royal Legion wrote: “The Royal British Legion is profoundly saddened to learn of the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. We are immensely thankful for his lifetime of faithful service.”

Mid and West Wales Fire Services also paid tribute to the Duke saying: "Alongside many other communities in Wales and around the world, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time."

The WRFU posted a photograph of Prince Philip and Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones with the message: “Our thoughts go out to the family of HRH Prince Philip following the news of his death.

“The legacy of his public service is a lasting one, not least through his Duke of Edinburgh programme.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "We offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, his children and their families on this sad occasion."

Buckingham Palace released a statement yesterday, April 9, announcing the Duke's death.

It read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”