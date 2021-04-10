Another nine new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Saturday, April 10).

Public Health Wales data shows there were four new cases in Carmarthenshire, three in Pembrokeshire and two in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 130 new cases have been confirmed. No new suspected Covid-19 deaths have been reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 210, 344, with 5,528 deaths.

No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 475 throughout the pandemic. There have only been two newly recorded Covid related deaths in the last fortnight in the three counties.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,918 – 10,717 in Carmarthenshire, 3,439 in Pembrokeshire and 1,762 in Ceredigion.

There have been 16,891 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 1,556,316 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 509, 478 the second.

Dr Christopher Williams, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: From this Monday 12 April a number of restrictions will be eased: • All children will return to face to face education as well as all post-16 learners returning to further education. Training centres and university campuses will be able to open for blended face to face learning for all students.

• All remaining shops can reopen, and all close contact services including mobile services can resume • Viewings at wedding venues can resume by appointment, and outdoor canvassing for elections can begin • In addition, travel restrictions on travelling into and out of Wales will be lifted. However, restrictions on travel to countries outside the Common Travel Area without a reasonable excuse, remain in place.

“As numbers continue to fall, we welcome Welsh Government’s announcement that gyms and leisure centres will be able to open from 3 May - instead of 10 May - while two households can bubble up to meet indoors from the same date. Wedding receptions outdoors for up to 30 people will be allowed from 26 April, also moving forward a week.

Current information on the Welsh Government restrictions for Coronavirus are available here:https://gov.wales/coronavirus “As restrictions are eased we need your continued support to control the spread of Coronavirus.

“As schools return please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus.

“When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don’t stay around and chat. Please don’t invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay indoors, even if they are in the same bubble at school. We need to continue to limit the numbers of people we meet socially to minimise spread of the virus.

“Please continue to work from home if at all possible “This slight easing of Coronavirus lockdown rules is encouraging, however while the number of cases is declining overall, we remind the general public that that Coronavirus has not gone away, and that there is still a large number of people who have not been vaccinated. It is therefore vital that we all maintain constant vigilance, by keeping two metres apart from people that you don’t live with, practicing hand hygiene, and wearing a mask in indoor environments.

“Welsh Government restrictions state that you should not go into any other household or mix indoors with other people who you don’t live with. Currently a maximum of six people from two households can meet outdoors, including in private gardens.