Dyfed-Powys Police is urging drug users to take extra care following reports of a particularly harmful batch of heroin circulating in south Wales.
The warning comes days after Barod, drug and alcohol service reported 'dangerous and toxic heroin' circulating in Pembroke Dock.
The service warned users not to use out of sight of others and to carry naloxone, medication used to block the effects of opioids and to counter decreased breathing in opioid overdose. Users can get nalaxone from the Dyfed Drug & Alcohol Service.
Police are now warning of a batch of heroin circulating in Carmarthenshire, thought to have originated in Llanelli, is particularly dangerous.
“We are warning drug users in Carmarthenshire to take extra care following reports of a particularly harmful batch of heroin circulating in the Llanelli area” said a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson.
“We have reasons to believe some drugs being distributed and used in the Carmarthenshire area at present have been contaminated with other substances and could be extremely dangerous for anyone taking them.
“We would also appeal to drug users to seek medical attention immediately if they become unwell.
“Please share this information with anyone you believe could come into contact with these drugs.
”In an emergency or if you think someone’s life is at risk always dial 999.”
Further support is available from Barod Cymru