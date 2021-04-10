Prince Philip’s funeral details have been confirmed since news broke of his passing on Friday, aged 99.

The news of his death was announced in a statement on Twitter by Royal Family on behalf of the Queen.

It said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

It has now been confirmed Prince Philip will lie in rest at Windsor Castle in line with his wishes following his funeral which will be at St George’s chapel at Windsor Castle.

As is the case whenever a member of the Royal Family dies, there are strict plans in place for what happens next.

Each member of the Royal Family has their own code name, detailing the plans in place in the event of their death.

In Prince Phillip’s case, this code name is Operation Forth Bridge, referring to an Edinburgh railway bridge, as the Duke of Edinburgh.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast as the nation enters a period of national mourning during which the Queen is unlikely to conduct any of her usual affairs, given time to grieve.

As the husband of the Queen, Prince Philip would be entitled to a full state funeral where his body would lie in Westminster Abbey ahead of a burial in St George’s Chapel.

Following a number of health scares in recent years it is thought Prince Philip has had a lot of say in his funeral.

According to reports, Prince Philip wished for only family, friends and heads of state from Commonwealth countries to attend the funeral.

Now, the College of Arms has confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will not be a state funeral and the public has been asked not to attempt to attend any of the funeral events due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.