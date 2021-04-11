Motorcyclists and cyclists alike will be at the forefront of a campaign aimed to improve road safety in Wales.
Running until Sunday the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) will be promoting its Two Wheel campaign.
A spokesperson said: "The campaign aims to raise awareness among motorists as well as riders about how to improve driver/rider behaviour to improve road safety as well as educating both drivers and riders about the dangers of not having the correct skills, knowledge and personal protective equipment to ride safely."
Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable groups of road users- during 2019 a total of 598 motorcyclists and 412 cyclists were killed or injured in collisions on Welsh roads.
The NPCC said it hopes its enforcement and engagement activities, alongside promoting safety messages and tips will help reduce the number of people injured or killed on Welsh roads.
Teresa Ciano, GoSafe partnership manager and chairperson of Road Safety Wales said: “We all have the right to use the roads safely and confidently. If we all play our part and share the road responsibly by reacting responsibly and safely when sharing the road we can make every journey a safe journey for all road-users, be they travelling on four wheels or two.
Let’s take care of each other on the roads and bring the level of two wheel casualties on the roads of Wales down.”