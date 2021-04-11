A MEMBER of St Mary's congregation has raised more than £3,000 for the Haverfordwest church by walking 3000 miles.

When lockdown was announced in March 2020 parishioners were left isolated in their own homes so Gill White, of Haverfordwest, began phoning them to check on their wellbeing.

As Gill talked she would walk around the country lanes in the area which is what made her decide to start a walking challenge in aid of St Mary's Church.

“As our talks lengthened, so did my walks” explained Gill. “I've been walking every day, whatever the weather. The summer months made for much easier walking. I've become very used to being soaked and windswept over the last six months, but it has been worth it.

“St Mary's is much loved and is a very busy and active church right at the heart of the community” said Gill. “Visitors from all over the world are in awe of this jewel right in the middle of our town and we all need to safeguard it for future generations.”

On Easter Saturday Gill completed the 3000 miles and was greeted at St Mary’s by cheers and applause. A bouquet of flowers was presented to her during the first service conducted on Easter Sunday.

Father Neil Hook said Gill’s effort was 'truly amazing' as the total distance she covered equalled the width of America.

“It’s a tremendous effort and we cannot thank her enough,” said Fr Neil. “She not only cares for St Mary's Church as a building by raising funds to help it keep going, but has also reached out to others.”

The money raised will go to supporting the upkeep of the church.

Gill's Just Giving page remains open at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gillian-white26.

St Mary's re-opened on Easter Sunday after over four months without a service conducted at the church.

Religious ceremonies were stopped in Wales in November last year due to lockdown.