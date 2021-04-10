MOTHERS experiencing perinatal mental health conditions can join free courses gifted by the charity Mind Pembrokeshire.

Starting in the first week of May the charity will be running weekly online peer group sessions aimed at providing support before mums get to breaking point.

The first of week of May celebrates mental health awareness week, which is another reason why the charity chose to run the course at this time.

The Mums Matter group is part of the Mind Pembrokeshire charity. Mind's regional co-ordinator Kalindi Black said: "Half of all women live with some form of mental health issue during pregnancy and/or the first year after birth from depression, anxiety, and low mood to bonding difficulties, birth trauma, intrusive thoughts, and psychosis. Becoming a mum can be a difficult at the best of times with the day-to-day realities of sleep deprivation, 24/7 baby care, the loneliness of being at home alone and the pressure of 'getting back to normal' all clashing with new mums' expectations of baby bliss. For many mums the isolation of the pandemic has exacerbated this, cutting them off from the support of friends, family, celebrations and all the normal mother and baby groups. Mums are parenting at home alone with nobody to see how hard they are working, what a good job they are doing, or even anyone telling them how beautiful their baby is."

Once restrictions ease the charity wishes to continue to run courses online, as well as offering face to face courses.

To get involved and find out more information visit www.mind.org.uk/information-support/mums-matter or email mums@mindpembrokeshire.org.uk.