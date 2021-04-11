WELSH speakers and those with a passion or creative outlet in Fishguard and Pembroke Dock are being urged to contact Mother Goose Films production, as it begins to create documentaries about Pembrokeshire's port communities.
Aptly called Ports, Past and Present, the project will consist of eight short documentary films and one feature-length film. The films will be part of a wider campaign to raise awareness of the rich coastal and maritime heritage of these communities.
The films will also feature Rosslare and Dublin ports in Ireland.
Project leader Professor Peter Merriman from Aberystwyth University, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the cultural heritage of these important port communities, narrating the rich history of places which may be at the geographical margins of our nations,but serve as important passage-points for people and goods crossing the Irish Sea."
Previously Mother Goose Films has created advertising documentaries for Pembrokeshire, and other areas of Wales. The company's documentaries specialise in events, tourism, and extreme sports advertising.
Ports, Past and Present is funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales Co-operation Programme, and operates across four institutions in Ireland and Wales, including University College Cork, Aberystwyth University, the University of Wales Trinity St David and Wexford County Council. The film-making is being led by a team in the Department for Geography and Earth Sciences at Aberystwyth University.
To get involved contact the team by emailing Rita Singer ris32@aber.ac.uk or message on Twitter @PortsPastPres or Facebook @portspastandpresent.