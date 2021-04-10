POLICE are warning about the dangers of tombstoning after an unconscious man who was not breathing was pulled from the water in Tenby this evening (Saturday).

Emergency services were called to Castle Beach at around 6.15pm following a report of a person in difficulty in the water.

Tenby's RNLI inshore lifeboat, Georgina Taylor, was launched and an ambulance and police called to the the beach opposite St Catherine's Island

A 23-year-old man had got into difficulty after jumping off the cliff into the water. He had been pulled from the water onto the rocks but was unconscious and not breathing.

RNLI volunteers administered CPR to the man and he regained consciousness. He was then taken in the lifeboat to the harbour where he was met by an ambulance.

The lifeboat crew assisted paramedics in getting the casualty onto the stretcher and into the ambulance. He was then taken to Withybush Hospital.

Inspector Gavin Howells said:

"This incident highlights the serious danger posed by tombstoning or cliff jumping, and the potentially life-threatening consequences.

"We urge people not to take part in this sort of activity anywhere along our coastline, and not to put themselves or the emergency services at risk for a thrill.

"We would like to thank our colleagues at the RNLI for their swift response to this incident, and for their actions which most likely saved this man's life."