Prince Philip passed away peacefully on Friday at the age of 99.

The country has entered a period of national mourning following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke, who was the longest-serving consort in British history, had been married to the Queen for more than 70 years.

A statement from the palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The duke has been called a “national treasure” and “fantastic life partner for the Queen”.

Here, we take a look at some of the best quotes about Prince Philip, including what the Queen has said about her husband.

Quotes about Prince Philip

"The Duke of Edinburgh is a national treasure" - Newspaper editorial in 2002 after one of Philip's famous gaffes.

"We owe him a huge debt of gratitude. I always enjoyed his company, especially his BBQs!" - Former prime minister David Cameron on the announcement of the duke's retirement in 2017.

"He has been a fantastic life partner for her. I think it's maybe a fairly lonely job being Queen. As a female in the top job I think to have somebody you can lean on, you can discuss things with, she can be honest with behind closed doors ... I don't think she could have chosen better" - The Countess of Wessex on her father-in-law.

"He makes her laugh because some of the things he says and does and the way he looks at life is obviously slightly different than her, so together they're a great couple" - The Duke of Cambridge on his grandparents in 2012.

"This was the man with whom Princess Elizabeth had been in love from their first meeting" - King George VI's official biographer, Sir John Wheeler-Bennett, on Philip.

"Together, they are invincible." - Princess Eugenie on the Queen and duke.

"Prince Philip is the only man in the world who treats the Queen simply as another human being" - The Queen's former private secretary, Lord Charteris.

"They are the most incredibly supportive couple to each other. Grandpa was unfortunately taken ill and for Granny to come and do that alone was probably quite testing. And I think he is her rock, really, and she is his" - Eugenie, when Philip fell ill during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee festivities in 2012.

"Very amusing, full of fun" - The late Countess Mountbatten on her cousin Philip.

"They are different people. Yet they understand one another. Completely. And they are allies" - Author Gyles Brandreth, on the Queen and duke, after examining their relationship in his book Philip & Elizabeth: Portrait Of A Marriage.

"My grandfather, Prince Philip, has been one of the most tireless public servants of this country, deeply committed to helping young people fulfil their potential" - The Duke of Cambridge in 2018.

The Queen on Philip

"How good he is, Crawfie. How high he can jump" - To her nanny about Philip as she watched him jump over the tennis nets at Dartmouth College during their first publicised meeting in 1939.

"Oh Philip, do shut up. You don't know what you're talking about" - When the duke was sounding off on a subject on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

"If I am asked what I think about family life after 25 years of marriage, I can answer with equal simplicity and conviction - I am for it" - Silver wedding anniversary speech in 1972.

"All too often, I fear, Prince Philip has had to listen to me speaking" - On their golden wedding anniversary in 1997.

"Frequently we have discussed my intended speech beforehand and, as you will imagine, his views have been expressed in a forthright manner" - Again in 1997.

"He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know" - The Queen's touching tribute in 1997.

"The Duke of Edinburgh has made an invaluable contribution to my life over these past 50 years" - Golden Jubilee speech in June 2002.

"Even Prince Philip has decided it's time to slow down a little - having, as he economically put it, 'done his bit'. But I know his support and unique sense of humour will remain as strong as ever" - The Queen's Christmas speech in 2017.