A MILFORD HAVEN man who admitted harassing a woman by sending her messages via social media, visiting her house and sending her numerous letters must pay £400.
James Macleod, of Plas Peregrine, Steynton, appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on April 7.
He had previously admitted 'pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment' at the same court on March 17.
Macleod,29, must complete a 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by April next year.
He must also pay a £220 fine, a £95 victim surcharge, and £85 costs, a total of £400.
Magistrates also imposed a restraining order preventing Macleod from approaching or communicating with his victim either directly or indirectly, entering information about her on social media, and entering certain parts of Haverfordwest.