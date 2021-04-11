Geoff Yeomans

Narberth

Geoff, alias “Geoff the Rust” died peacefully at Castle View Care Home on March 29, having led a fulfilling, creative life until dementia took over .

Geoff was loved and admired by many, not only as an amazingly skilled painter, printmaker, photographer and poet, with a phenomenal knowledge of art history, but also as an inspirational teacher and mentor.

Born in 1934 in Birkenhead, where his father was a merchant seaman and his mother a seamstress. He went to the Laird School of Art and was offered a place at the Royal Academy School, but was then called-up. Following his National Service in RAF Valley, Anglesey, as an air mechanic on Vampire fighter jets, he turned to teaching art. He later moved to Nuneaton where he taught as head of art at the College.

On retirement in 1985/86 he moved to west Wales.

Whereas Geoff's earlier work was ‘photo-realism’, his paintings gradually evolved to become the richly -textured images of peeling, rusting ship-sides, old doors and rocks.

He held many exhibitions and his work is housed in several large public galleries, as well as in private collections. He also produced books of his poems.

He was cared for at Castle View, Llawhaden for more than three years.

Because of Covid restrictions there will only be a small private family funeral at Parc Gwyn crematorium on Tuesday, April 13. The service will be live-streamed at 1.45 pm for those who are not able to attend.

There will be family flowers only, but donations to the Alzheimer's Society can be made directly. Enquiries can be made to Roy Folland and Son 01437 763821

Geoff is the beloved father of Jason, grandfather of Harvey and brother of Frank, and much-loved by his wider family and his wife Andrea and her family, and by his many friends. He will be greatly missed. RIP Geoff the Rust.