In the year when ordering in became the new ‘eating out’, pizza has been hailed as Brits’ favourite dish to dig into from the comfort of their homes in 2020.

The italian dish was so popular, it made up for a whopping ⅕ (19%) of Just Eat’s total orders last year.

With Brits increasingly enjoying their favourite meals at home throughout lockdown, comparing 2020 to its predecessor, takeaway orders in the UK rose by 23%and have increased by 3700% over the last decade.

Looking into the past decade of food delivery, JustEat’s new ‘Takeaway Race’ findings reveal the UK’s favourite meals when it comes to ordering in over the last 10 years.

Analysing millions of orders for every cuisine on offer, the food delivery giant has gone on to reveal the 2020 runners-up, with chinese taking 2nd spot and indian 3rd.

Vegan food orders in particular, have seen a 119% year-on-year increase from 2019-2020 and have increased in popularity by 2900% since 2015.

The UK’s Top 10 Takeaway Choices (2020)

The fastest ‘climbers’

Taking the nation’s top choices for 2020, growth over the last 5 years seems to differ significantly, with italian and chinese, seeing smaller growths but desserts and burgers really seeing a rise in popularity.

Some of the cuisines that have experienced the biggest growth in popularity include tapas (up 7024%), gourmet burgers (up 6138%) and burritos (up 5216%).

‘Healthy’ orders on the rise

Just Eat has also seen a huge increase in the number of healthy orders placed through the platform with ‘healthy’ food orders rising by 205% since 2015 and gluten-free orders rising by 285% in the last year alone.

‘Vegetarian’ cuisine has also continued to go from strength to strength, ranking among the top 30 cuisines with the highest increase in orders in the last 5 years (+737%).

Best Consecutive Record Goes To....

The Just Eat study also reveals the top ordered cuisines for the last 10 years. Although pizza won top spot in 2020, it seems chinese takes the crown for the ‘Best Consecutive Record’ category, securing the number 1 spot as the nation’s top ordered takeaway for 6 years running (2011-2016).

Most popular takeaways through the years.

Interestingly, it seems Brits have a habit for returning to what they know and love when feeling indulgent, with both pizza and chinese cuisine both dominating the majority of the last decade’s takeaway ordering.