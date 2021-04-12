It’s the day so many businesses and their customers have been waiting for, as coronavirus restrictions ease further and non-essential shops are allowed to open their doors for the first time since before Christmas.

As well as the opening of all shops in Wales, other relaxations of the rules put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 will today include: • All children returning to face to face education as well as all post-16 learners returning to further education. Training centres and university campuses will be able to open for blended face to face learning for all students.

• Viewings at wedding venues can resume by appointment, and outdoor canvassing for elections can begin.

• In addition, travel restrictions on travelling into and out of Wales will be lifted. However, restrictions on travel to countries outside the Common Travel Area without a reasonable excuse, remain in place.

• All remaining shops can reopen, and all close contact services including mobile services can resume.

Despite the relaxation of the rules, public health chiefs in Wales are recommending caution, and urging that people still maintain social distancing, mask wearing and good hand hygiene.

Other restrictions on household mixing still remain in place.

Dr Christopher Williams, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “As restrictions are eased we need your continued support to control the spread of Coronavirus.

“As schools return please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus.

“When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don’t stay around and chat. Please don’t invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay indoors, even if they are in the same bubble at school. We need to continue to limit the numbers of people we meet socially to minimise spread of the virus.

“Please continue to work from home if at all possible.

“This slight easing of Coronavirus lockdown rules is encouraging, however while the number of cases is declining overall, we remind the general public that that Coronavirus has not gone away, and that there is still a large number of people who have not been vaccinated. It is therefore vital that we all maintain constant vigilance, by keeping two metres apart from people that you don’t live with, practicing hand hygiene, and wearing a mask in indoor environments.

“Welsh Government restrictions state that you should not go into any other household or mix indoors with other people who you don’t live with. Currently a maximum of six people from two households can meet outdoors, including in private gardens.”

He next set of relaxations will include gyms and leisure centres opening from May 3 - instead of May 10.

Two households can bubble up to meet indoors from the same date. Wedding receptions outdoors for up to 30 people will be allowed from April 26, also moving forward a week.