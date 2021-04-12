Mrs L G Harries, Pembroke

MRS Lieselotte Gisela Harries, of Main Street, Pembroke, died peacefully on February 24, 2021.

Affectionately known as Lotti, she was born in Krefeld, Germany in 1926 and was raised with her two brothers Stefan and Wilhelm.

She trained as a German/ English translator, before working as a nurse during the Second World War, meeting her future husband David Harries, a serving soldier in the British Army.

They married in Pembroke Dock, which was the home of her husband’s side of the family, and then moved to their new home at Allenbrook Cottage in Dale to raise a family, and assist in the running of a market garden business.

Although of German nationality and so soon after the war, mother always remembered with such gratitude and relief the loving welcome and warmth she received from the Dale community, especially the close friendships she made, with whom she remained in contact after moving to Pembroke in 1960 when David took up a new post as chef at the Lion Hotel.

After the break-up of their marriage, she was left to bring up a young family by herself. Determined that they should have a good upbringing and a happy childhood, she would often take them, as well as other children of the neighbourhood, to local beaches during the summer holidays and watch over them playing while she knitted winter garments for them. They enjoyed the excitement of walking through the countryside to the beach at Freshwater East, catching the train to Tenby or the bus service for a day at Freshwater West.

With so much variety, there was always a sense of adventure and fun. They all have happy memories of these times and with their mother a keen photographer, they also have many photographs to remind them.

Mrs Harries thoroughly enjoyed her 25 years as an interpreter at Castlemartin Army Camp when the German and British Army tank battalions used the firing range for training. In appreciation of her dedication to duty, she was awarded a medal for faithful performance and superior achievements - the Ehrenkreuz der Bundeswehr in Gold (The Gold Cross of Honour of the Bundeswehr).

During her very active retirement, she joined the WI Market, where she would provide an array of products, including knitwear and plants, though her cheesecakes, chutneys and marmalades became regular favourites.

A good all-rounder, mother would accept new challenges, trying her hand at almost anything. With a wide scope of interests, hobbies and a great love of nature, she was a respected member of numerous clubs, groups and societies. She enjoyed trips with the Gardening Club, was a keen follower of Pembroke and District Male Voice Choir, loved concerts, especially in St David’s Cathedral and the Fishguard Music Festival.

The family would like to convey their sincere thanks and appreciation for all the care and support, especially during our mother’s final years and failing health; to Argyle Street Surgery, to doctors, nurses, staff of Withybush General Hospital, and South Pembrokeshire Hospital, to her home-visit carers, to staff at South Pembrokeshire Day Centre and Highgrove Residential Care Home in Haverfordwest.

“Thank you everyone for the many flowers, cards and messages of sympathy, for giving comfort by recalling happy memories of their times with our mother.”

The service on Wednesday, March 10, was accompanied by a strictly limited number of family and friends and she driven on her final journey by Mr Phil Lloyd. The cortege was escorted through the Parc Gwyn crematorium gardens by Mr Graham Phillips playing the bagpipe melody Highland Cathedral following the route lined with lawned areas carpeted with purple and white crocuses.

The funeral service was conducted by the Rev Roger Jones with the eulogy read by her son Mr Stephen Harries.

Left to mourn are sons and daughters Mr Wilfred (Sam) Harries, Mr Stephen Harries, Mrs Marion Loch, Mr David Harries, Mrs Julia Siedler, Mr Martin Harries, as well as many relatives and friends in the UK and Germany.

With the help of modern media, those family and friends at home or overseas and unable to attend due to current circumstances, could follow the service via Live Stream/Webcast: http:// www.wesleymedia.co.uk/ webcast-view.

Donations for the British Heart Foundation or RNLI should be addressed to John Roberts and Sons, funeral directors, 51 Bush Street, Pebroke Dock SA72 6AN, 01646 683115.

“It was a farewell that Mrs Harries would have enjoyed. May she now rest in the hands of our Lord forever. Auf Wiedersehen to a wonderful mum and nana.”

Mr E G Callen, Milford Haven

MR Elwyn George Callen died peacefully at home on March 17 at the age of 82.

Originally from Llanteg he moved to Milford Haven in 1967 when he married Lilian his wife of 57 years and brought up his two daughters Wendy and Louise.

Elwyn worked for Atcost in the construction industry for many years travelling around the country erecting agricultural and industrial buildings and in later years worked for Pembrokeshire County Council as a supervisor on the MSC project.

Elwyn was a very sociable man who loved to meet up and chat up with friends. He will always be remembered as a kind loving and much cherished husband father and father-in-law.

The family left to mourn are Lilian (wife); Wendy and Louise (daughters); Stephen and Tom (sons-in-law).

The funeral service was held at Parc Gwyn crematorium on March 24 and the ashes were buried in Milford Haven cemetery with the Rev John Cecil officiating at both services. The funeral bearers were Gareth Callen; Tony Brinsden; John Owens and John Beavis.

The family wishes to thank all relatives friends and neighbours for their kindness shown and Tom Newing and sons funeral directors.

There were family flowers only but if desired donations in lieu of flowers in Elwyn’s memory can be made to Paul Sartori Foundation Ltd and sent to Paul Sartori Foundation Paul Sartori House Winch Lane Haverfordwest Pembrokeshire SA61 1RP.

Mrs R K E Powles Milford Haven

MRS Ruby Powles, formerly of Coombs Drive, Milford Haven, died peacefully at Canterbury House residential home on February 20, aged 98.

Ruby was born in Herbrandston to Mary Ann and Harry Edwards and spent her early life in Point Street,Hakin.

In 1942 she married her late husband Jim, a native of Lowestoft who had come to Milford working on his father’s trawler. In 1947 they made their home in Coombs Drive,where Ruby, bar a few years later in life, spent all her days.

Apart from a a short spell working at ITT/Solartron, Ruby spent her days as a caring and loving housewife and mother to her family including the late Peggy and Alan.

Left to mourn are daughters Penny and Jackie, sonin-laws Gerry and Malcolm, daughter-in-law Sue and her many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren and greatgreat-grandchildren plus her many nephews, nieces and friends.

The funeral service took place at St Katherine’s and St Peter’s, Milford Haven on Tuesday, March 2, followed by interment at Milford Haven Cemetery.

The service was conducted by Father Andrew Johnson. The eulogy was given by her eldest grandson Mr Gérard Clarebout. Bearers were: Gérard Clarebout, Dominic Clarebout, David Etherington and Huw Miller,the four eldest grandsons.

There were family flowers only with donations, if so desired,to the Paul Sartori Foundation,Winch Lane, Haverfordwest. Funeral arrangements were conducted by Tom Newing and Sons, funeral directors, Hamilton Court, Dartmouth Street, Milford Haven.