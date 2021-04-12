A LARGE quantity on cannabis has been seized and four people arrested for suspected drugs related offences.
On Thursday, April 8, Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit seized a large amount of cannabis in Monkton, following a stop check.
Officers arrested two people who were subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
In a separate incident on Thursday roads policing arrested two drivers for providing positive roadside drug wipes,
Both drivers testing positive for cannabis.
Both have been released under investigation, pending analysis of their respective blood samples.