CROSSWAYS Service Station, at Haven Bridge Road, Neyland, has applied to Pembrokeshire County Council to stay open 24 hours a day from Monday to Sunday and to sell alcohol during these times.

The service station has also applies to sell late night refreshments from 11pm until 5am from Monday to Sunday and to change its floorplan.

Between the hours of 11pm and 5am customers will not enter the shop and all transactions will take place via the night pay window.

The premises is a well-established forecourt business owned by the applicant, Ascona Group Ltd, which owns around 50 sites nationally.

The application states that the convenience store where alcohol is sold sells all types of products such as household goods, toiletries, fresh and frozen foods and that alcohol is only part of the complete offering to customers and is not the focus of the business.

It says that 'there are no problems or complaints about this site'.

The application is to increase the sale of alcohol to 24 hours to match the opening hours for the business and to reflect the usual 24-hour operation of their other sites.

It says that staff will be trained before making sales of and refresher training will take place at six monthly intervals. All training will be documented and made available to the authorities on reasonable request.

A CCTV system will also be in operation at the premises and recorded images will be kept for 31 days.

These images will be provided to the police and other responsible authorities as soon as practicable and in any case within 48 hours of a request.

A register of refusals of alcohol will be kept at the premises which will be regularly examined by the duty manager. The register will also be made available for inspection by the police and council upon request as will an incident register.

The application says that the service station will adopt a Challenge 25 policy where any customer buying alcohol who appears to be under the age of 25 will be asked for proof of their age.

The only forms of ID that will be accepted will be a passport, UK photo-card driving licence, military ID and cards bearing the Pass hologram.

Any representations on the application must be made in writing or by email to Licensing Team, Public Protection, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire SA61 1TP or licensing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.

See this and other public notices in last week's Western Telegraph or at www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/announcements/public_notices.