PEMBROKESHIRE County Council will close the road around Dark Street and Mariner's Square in order to put up scaffolding.
The road closure will take place on Monday, April 19 for six weeks.
An alternative route for traffic will be put in place vis High Street, Dew Street, Albert Street, Barn Street and Perrot Avenue.
The one way order for Dark Street will be revoked during the six weeks to enable access to and from properties located above the works.
Pedestrian access to the area will remain as well as access for vehicles to property located outside the works area.