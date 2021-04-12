Milford Haven response team were granted a warrant, which was successfully executed on the Saturday of the bank holiday weekend.
On April 3, the neighbourhood policing team along with the Milford Haven response team attended an address in Hakin.
The warrant was allowed as there was a suspicion of Class A and Class B drugs being present at the property.
The drugs were present along with a quantity of cash, which were seized by the response team.
Milford Haven Police said: "A male is currently being investigated on suspicion of drugs related offences."