Trading Standards officers are making residents aware of a fake Hermes text message that is circulating.
The text says: “Sorry we missed you earlier, we have your parcel, to book a redelivery follow the link.”
The link then takes you through to a scam website.
Cumbria Trading Standards are warning people to not click the link.
Instead: “Forward scam text messages, including the phone number or company name, to 7726.
“It won’t cost you anything and it means your phone provider can investigate the sender.”
All scams can be reported to Action Fraud here https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/