COLIN the Covid Snake has appeared on a Pembrokeshire seafront, created from a community contribution of painted pebbles.
Similar snakes have appeared throughout the UK during the pandemic, with individually-decorated pebbles and stones forming Colin's body.
This latest Colin has taken up residence on the front at Amroth in recent days, and now features approaching 200 different brightly-painted stones of all shapes and sizes.
A pebble-painted note encourages people to 'please add stones to make him longer'.
People of all ages have been enjoying looking at colourful Colin and adding to his length.
Amongst them are the Morgan family of Coastal Wood Holidays in nearby Marros.
Mum and dad Abi and Lee and their sons Aster, 13 and Isaac,10 have been along to place their own painted pebble.
Guests from Coastal Wood's self-catering accommodation have also been keen to go along to Amroth to admire Colin, and Abi said: "We have no idea who put it there, but I'm pretty sure it's a local.
"It's a wonderful way of uniting children (and adults) safely."