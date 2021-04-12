Pembrokeshire is able to indulge, once more, in the nation's favourite pastime, when at 9am this morning the non-essential shops finally opened their doors again.

For many retailers it was the first time they had been able to welcome shoppers since Christmas - but they weren't disappointed. Steady queues built up outside many stores and some had posted marshals on the doors to ensure that social distancing regulations were adhered to.

At Haverfordwest’s retail park there was barely a car parking space to be seen and the shops were as busy as ever.

One shopper said she was delighted to at last be able to shop in person and not online.

"It's so nice to see people out and about," she added.

But there was caution too, other expressed concern about the safety of shopping and being in large crowds but all agreed that it was very pleasing to see restrictions starting to lift and life returning to normal.

In Fishguard beauticians, booksellers, charity shops and florists flung open their doors to welcome shoppers back in. All said it was good to see a return to some kind of normality and customers were happy to shop in the small Covid-safe environments.

