The landscape of Pembroke Dock is set to change and tonight (Monday, April 12) discussions highlighting the proposed changes to the Royal Dockyard, and development of a marine project for the town will take place.
The meeting will be held online from 6pm-8pm, via Zoom, and anyone from the public is welcome to join.
Billy Gannon, Pembroke Dock Town Council’s representative on the MHPA advisory committee, has said he wants people to email him any concerns about the changes to williambillgannon@gmail.com and then these concerns can be put to the Pembrokeshire County Council planning committee during his next meeting with members on Tuesday, April 20.
To join the meeting please follow this link tonight at 6pm.