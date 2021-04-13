Mustangs, convertibles, and Porsches from all sorts of eras helped raise around £5,000 for Withybush Hospital over the weekend.

Starting in Fort Road, Pembroke Dock, Mal Powell, the leader of the event, could be seen escorting around 120 classic cars across the county.

Mal has received donations from the public, National Farmers Union (NFU), and the Freemasons in Pembroke Dock. Gethin Reese awarded Mal with a grand cheque of £3,281 on behalf of the NFU before the run began on Sunday.

Mal said:

"I just want everyone to know how grateful I am, seeing children's faces smiling, and people everywhere excited to see the cars made it a very enjoyable day."

Hoping to raise £1,000 through the event, Mal said he was more than pleased with the money he has raised so far, and that donations can still be given towards the funds until the end of the month.

Volunteers who were a part of the team walked beside the cars with buckets for donations. The cars were escorted by motorbikes, and the authorities gave permission for the event to disregard many of the usual traffic operating systems.

The run ran smoothly, and there were no accidents during the event. Mal said only one car had an engine malfunction, which was quickly sorted.

To make a donation towards this event please send directly to the bank, sort code 30 16 20, account number 00675687. Funds should also be given with an extra 10 pence, so Mal can identify the donators. For example if you were to donate £5 you would send over £5.10.

Physical donations can also be handed into Mal's letterbox at 2 South Road, Pembroke, or call him on 01646 682 619.