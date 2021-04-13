COSTA Coffee is marking its 50th birthday by offering customers any of its hot drinks for just 50p.
From today until Thursday, April 15, registered Costa Coffee Club mobile app users, who scan the app when they purchase any hot drink at a participating Costa Coffee store, will receive their drink for just 50p.
Whether customers choose to pop into a participating store for their favourite handcrafted oat milk Flat White, enjoy Costa Coffee’s signature Hot Chocolate or takeaway the newest addition to the menu, the limited-edition Toffee Spiced Latte, this limited-time offer means customers will only pay 50p for their hot drink.
Customers can also take up the offer if they are using either a Costa Coffee Drive-Thru or using Click & Collect via the Costa Coffee mobile app.
A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We are delighted to continue our 50th birthday celebrations by bringing Costa Coffee fans this amazing offer of any barista-made hot drink for just 50p.
“We know it’s been a tough start to 2021 for many and we want to bring some joy to our customers this Spring, especially at a time when lockdown restrictions are easing, and we now have an opportunity to catch up with friends and family.”