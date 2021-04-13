TWO PEMBROKESHIRE farmers are applying to Pembrokeshire County Council to alter and improve facilities at their farms.

John Bevan at Tregendeg Farm has applied to the council for permission to cover an existing open cattle yard (planning reference number20/1069/PA).

Tregendeg Farm is a dairy farm located near the village of Clynderwen with a herd of 250 dairy cows all housed internally in cubicles and a small number of calves which are loose housed.

A report submitted to council planners states that the is looking at improving the infrastructure at the farm to help increase available slurry storage and also to increase available covered feed yard.

One of the recommendations in the report is that the farm considers slatting and roofing the existing slurry store to provide roofed feed yard and to increase available storage capacity.

The roof would be made of grey fibre cement roofing sheets with optional rooflights and optional timber cladding on the gable ends.

"Not only would this allow the current cow flow and feeding practices to continue, all slurry would also be collected in the existing store," reads the report.

"An extension over the existing store will allow potential dairy herd increase in the future without the need to provide additional slurry storage capacity. The increase in cow numbers could be tied into the area of roofed store and contaminated rainwater saving

"This will give the business greater financial flexibility and sustainability."

A second dairy farmer, Peter James of Cilfoden Farm near Narberth is also applying to create an agricultural framed shed to cover the existing concreted yard; at the farm (planning application reference number 20/0856/PA).

The portal framed shed will measure 30.2m long, 15.2m wide and 6.9m high. The yard is adjacent to cattle housing and is used for feeding .

The 458 metre square shed will have a grey fibre cement roof and box profile side cladding on one elevation.

Both applications effect a public right of way. Comments on either application must be submitted by April 21 either online on the planning section of the council's website or in writing to the director of community service, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.

See this and other public notices in last week's Western Telegraph or at www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/announcements/public_notices.