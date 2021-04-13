PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is planning to introduce traffic calming measures at South Road, Pembroke.
The measures include raised crossing points which will also act as road humps. The proposed measures will be introduced 106 metres west of the South Road, Jogram Avenue junction. The raised crossing table will be the full width of the carriageway, 4 metres 80 centimetres and will be raised to a height of 6.5 cms.
The second measure will be 93 metres west of the junction with Jogram Avenue. Where a traffic priority system will be introduced, giving priority to traffic in the Eastbound lane.
The measures come under powers conferred by Section 90A and 90C of the Highways Act 1980 and the Highways (Road Humps) Regulations 1999.
A plan showing the location of the traffic calming features maybe inspected online at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/TRO-public-notices.
Members of the public have until April 28 to object to the proposal. They can send the grounds objections by either completing the online feedback form at the address above or, in writing to Darren Thomas Head of Infrastructure Pembrokeshire County Council. The reference SOUTHRD – T/C needs to be included in feedback.
See this and other public notices on page 71 of last week's Western Telegraph, April 7, or at www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/announcements/public_notices.