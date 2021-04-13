Local organisations have expressed their delight at the success of a crowdfunding campaign to improve in Fishguard and Goodwick.

Set up by the Evans cousins, some of whom grew up in Fishguard and Goodwick, others who cherish fond memories from many holidays spent there over the years, the campaign raised an impressive £17,115.

This means that the three chosen projects: Theatr Gwaun’s creative workshops for teenagers, Sea Trust Wales’ replacement for the much-loved helter skelter outside the Ocean Lab and Fishguard Chamber of Trade and Tourism’s interactive signage and not-for-profit guided walking, boat and minibus tours, will each receive £5,705.

Theatr Gwaun and Sea Trust Wales, as registered charities, will also hopefully be able to claim around £1,000 each in Gift Aid to add to their pots.

“Thanks to the fantastic crowdfunding donation of over £6,700 Theatr Gwaun will be able to go ahead with Show-up Saturday, a structured programme of workshops for young people in the community who are interested in gaining theatrical and film craft knowledge,” said the theatre’s chief executive, Sue Whitbread, The theatre will be able to engage professional, experienced tutors to provide a programme of regular workshops, making the most of the facilities at the theatre and elsewhere in the community. The workshops will be free with the intention of inspiring young people to explore future opportunities in the creative arts.

“This is a tremendous donation and our warm thanks go to Anne-Marie and Tim who drove the campaign and for the amazing generosity of all those who gave,” said Sue.

“We are monitoring government guidelines for indoor activity carefully. It is possible that we will be able to start before the end of May. Our new website will launch this month and details will be posted there and on our social media.”

Jeremy Martineau secretary of the chamber of trade and tourism also expressed his gratitude.

“The chamber is delighted at the success of the crowdfunding campaign,” said Mr Martineau.

“That so many supported the campaign is good news for our twin towns. The grant to the chamber will help develop our North Pembrokeshire Tours project as visitors begin to return.

“The other half will go towards the cost of installing two digital interactive screens which will carry information for visitors about what’s on, where to go, where to eat, things to do.

“Three other funding applications are in the pipeline to cover the cost of the screens.”

Cliff Benson, Sea Trust founder said: “It is great that Ann-Marie and family are concerned about the future of Fishguard and Goodwick. Unfortunately we don’t own the Ocean Lab, but if and when the purchase goes through we will look into a replacement for the helter skelter.”

It is thought that the helter skelter replacement, this might take a little longer as Sea Trust Wales is still in the process of acquiring the Ocean Lab from Pembrokeshire County Council.

“It is great that Ann-Marie and family are concerned about the future of Fishguard and Goodwick,” said Cliff Benson, Sea Trust founder.

“Unfortunately we don’t own the Ocean Lab, but if and when the purchase goes through we will look into a replacement for the helter skelter.”